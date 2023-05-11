Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Stake Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,876 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of Wingstop worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Wingstop by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wingstop by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

WING opened at $203.68 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $223.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.60.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.17.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total value of $1,022,311.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $1,669,273 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.