1,134,975 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,134,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BN. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

BN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BN opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

