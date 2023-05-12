1,277 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after buying an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Down 0.7 %

FedEx stock opened at $224.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.55. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

