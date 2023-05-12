15,120 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:WPM opened at $50.22 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.62 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.