22nd Century Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

22nd Century Group restated their maintains rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.31.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.
Institutional Trading of Warner Bros. Discovery
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
