22nd Century Group Reaffirms Maintains Rating for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised Warner Bros. Discovery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

