22nd Century Group Reaffirms “Upgrade” Rating for Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP)

22nd Century Group restated their upgrade rating on shares of Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.00.

MEDP opened at $209.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace has a 1-year low of $128.99 and a 1-year high of $241.48.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. Medpace’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after acquiring an additional 294,103 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

