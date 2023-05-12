3,346 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $50,000. United Bank increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $821,000. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DD. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $63.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

