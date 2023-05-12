70,000 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.