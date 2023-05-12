70,000 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $64.48 and a twelve month high of $82.61.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
