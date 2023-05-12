888 Reiterates “Maintains” Rating for Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

888 reissued their maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.12.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

NYSE:UHS opened at $140.03 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $154.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

