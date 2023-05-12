90,380 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 90,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the third quarter valued at $472,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 203.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 18,610 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3,990.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 169,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after buying an additional 165,310 shares during the last quarter.

SDS stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $38.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.07.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

