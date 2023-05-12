92 Resources Reaffirms “Maintains” Rating for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

92 Resources reissued their maintains rating on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Barclays dropped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $110.00.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $68.97 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $68.10 and a 52 week high of $107.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a 200-day moving average of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after buying an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.