A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.00. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.52 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $47,334.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,475.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 2,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $38,115.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,676,929.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,707 shares of company stock worth $547,733 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

