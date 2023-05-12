Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Aberdeen International Stock Performance
Shares of AABVF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
About Aberdeen International
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aberdeen International (AABVF)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.