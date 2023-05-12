Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the April 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aberdeen International Stock Performance

Shares of AABVF stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Aberdeen International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International, Inc is an investment company and merchant bank, which focuses on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It aims to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued high-quality resources.

