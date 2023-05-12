abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,466,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,998 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $43,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 796.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,354,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,402,000 after buying an additional 2,980,338 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,728,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,003,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3,251.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 499,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after buying an additional 484,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,560,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.87. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.72.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

