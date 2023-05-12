Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Update

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 130.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 69.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.
