Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Short Interest Up 52.6% in April

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 52.6% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ACFN opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.82. Acorn Energy has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

