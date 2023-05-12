AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AHCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AdaptHealth from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.92.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

AdaptHealth Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.96 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 122.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,922,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,897,000 after buying an additional 6,568,394 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 834.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,940,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,738,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,795,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,942 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AdaptHealth by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,316,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,300,000 after buying an additional 888,995 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.