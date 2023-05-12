ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:AEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of turn-key wireless infrastructure services for wireless carriers, tower companies, and equipment manufacturers. It also distributes and services a line of electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry. The firm operates through the Wireless Infrastructure Services (Wireless) and Telecommunications (Telco) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.