AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $99.00.

ACM opened at $77.88 on Tuesday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.03 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. AECOM’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 2,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 171.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 122,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,302,000 after buying an additional 77,180 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $3,079,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $828,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

