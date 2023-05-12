Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the April 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Aftermath Silver Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
Aftermath Silver Company Profile
