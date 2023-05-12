Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF) Short Interest Update

Aftermath Silver Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 94.0% from the April 15th total of 207,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 316,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Aftermath Silver Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AAGFF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20. Aftermath Silver has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

Aftermath Silver Company Profile

Aftermath Silver Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Cachinal and Challacollo property located in Chile; and Berenguela property located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Full Metal Zinc Ltd.

