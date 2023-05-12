AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the April 15th total of 261,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.5 days.

AGFMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGFMF opened at $5.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. AGF Management has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $6.97.

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

