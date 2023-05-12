AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM) Short Interest Update

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 244.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

NASDAQ:AGNCM opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.08. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.03.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

