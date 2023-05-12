AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the April 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AGNC Investment Price Performance
Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.
AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.
Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
Featured Stories
