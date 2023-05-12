AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the April 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCPGet Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

