AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the April 15th total of 189,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a $0.3828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

About AGNC Investment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGNC Investment stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:AGNCP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 366,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,054,000.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.