Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 708 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

