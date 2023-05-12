Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 947.1% in April

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 947.1% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Agra Ventures Price Performance

AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

Agra Ventures Company Profile

Agra Ventures Ltd. engages in the provision of cannabis products. Its brands include Canutra Naturals, Howl Brands, Whole Hemp Health, Eurasia Infused Cosmetics, Health Cap, Sports Cap, and Potluck. The company was founded on June 24, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

