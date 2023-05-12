Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) Short Interest Up 947.1% in April

Agra Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AGFAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,900 shares, a growth of 947.1% from the April 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Agra Ventures Price Performance
AGFAF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Agra Ventures has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.
Agra Ventures Company Profile
