Alamo Group Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.03 Per Share (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s FY2024 earnings at $11.19 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG opened at $177.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.84. Alamo Group has a fifty-two week low of $108.35 and a fifty-two week high of $186.37.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $386.60 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $470,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total value of $72,578.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

Featured Stories

