Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $250.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $284.95.

NYSE ALB opened at $198.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.39. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 450,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

