Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.6% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

