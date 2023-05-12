Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Hikari Tsushin Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 814,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,009 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.6% of Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $71,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $5,415,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet stock opened at $116.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.
In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
