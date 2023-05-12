Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,071 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 74,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 23,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $122.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 238,811 shares valued at $15,576,939. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

