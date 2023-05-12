Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 23,114 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $116.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $122.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,421,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 7,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,424,477.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 238,811 shares worth $15,576,939. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

