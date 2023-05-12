Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Raymond James

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Altius Minerals Stock Down 2.6 %

TSE:ALS opened at C$20.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$993.56 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 5.29. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$15.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.04.

Altius Minerals Dividend Announcement

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of C$23.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$20.60 million. Analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5234932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

