American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 86.25%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AEL opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $48.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,941. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

