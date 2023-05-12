American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Raised by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,411 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $42,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,486,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after buying an additional 760,958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $134,642,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 16.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,700,000 after buying an additional 430,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after buying an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT opened at $195.69 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.32. The stock has a market cap of $91.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.