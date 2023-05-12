AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AmeriCann Stock Down 11.0 %

OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.21 on Friday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

About AmeriCann

Americann, Inc engages in the development and leasing of cannabis cultivation, processing and product manufacturing facilities. Its projects include Denver Medical Cannabis Center, Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, and Illinois Medical Cannabis Center. The company was founded by Benjamin J. Barton on June 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

