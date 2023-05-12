AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN) Short Interest Update

AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AmeriCann Stock Down 11.0 %
OTCMKTS:ACAN opened at $0.21 on Friday. AmeriCann has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.
About AmeriCann
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmeriCann (ACAN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.