Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) versus GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Financial Survey

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameriprise Financial 15.41% 77.32% 1.86% GCM Grosvenor N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ameriprise Financial and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameriprise Financial $14.39 billion 2.10 $2.56 billion $19.69 14.76 GCM Grosvenor $446.53 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Ameriprise Financial has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor.

Ameriprise Financial pays an annual dividend of $5.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 129.4%. Ameriprise Financial pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ameriprise Financial has increased its dividend for 18 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ameriprise Financial and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameriprise Financial 1 3 5 0 2.44 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus price target of $349.70, suggesting a potential upside of 20.35%. Given Ameriprise Financial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ameriprise Financial is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ameriprise Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage and banking services, primarily to retail clients through the company’s financial advisors. The Asset Management segment provides investment advice and investment products to retail and institutional clients. It also provides products and services on a global scale through two complementary asset management businesses: Columbia Management and Threadneedle. The Columbia Management business primarily provides U.S. domestic products and services and Threadneedle primarily provides international investment products and services. Its international retail products are primarily provided through third-party financial institutions. The segments retail products include mutual funds and variable product funds underlying insurance and annuity separat

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.