AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $785,273,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8,568.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,630,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 3,588,251 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17,222.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,223,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,247,000 after buying an additional 3,204,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after buying an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.4 %

JNJ stock opened at $160.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.83.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

