Analysts Offer Predictions for MasTec, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for MasTec in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of MTZ opened at $90.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -567.88 and a beta of 1.37. MasTec has a 12 month low of $62.36 and a 12 month high of $103.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

