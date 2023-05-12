Analysts Set Expectations for fuboTV Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of fuboTV in a report issued on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for fuboTV’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for fuboTV’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens decreased their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

fuboTV Price Performance

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $377.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 91.95% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. The business had revenue of $319.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.37 million.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $27,764,000. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in fuboTV by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in fuboTV by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

