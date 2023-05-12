Analysts Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $47.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $291,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,331,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $39.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.71.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a negative net margin of 340.80%. The company had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

