Analysts Set MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) PT at C$24.33

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG opened at C$20.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$21.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.46. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$13.91 and a twelve month high of C$24.47.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. On average, analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.8042142 earnings per share for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.