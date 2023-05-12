Analysts Set Relx Plc (LON:REL) PT at GBX 2,547.13

Shares of Relx Plc (LON:RELGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,547.13 ($32.14).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,000 ($25.24) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,810 ($35.46) to GBX 2,840 ($35.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($27.13) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,962 ($37.38) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($33.44) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 2,496 ($31.50) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,583.44 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,437.90. The stock has a market cap of £47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,936.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 2,064 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,735 ($34.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a GBX 38.90 ($0.49) dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $15.70. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 6,470.59%.

In other news, insider Erik Engstrom sold 93,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,492 ($31.44), for a total transaction of £2,318,531.88 ($2,925,592.28). Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

