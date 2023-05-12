Analysts Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Target Price at $9.21

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.75 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.55 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 64,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $271,519.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,686,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arjun Kampani sold 22,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $95,310.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 568,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,725.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Lab USA Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RKLB opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 0.77. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $51.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 64.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

