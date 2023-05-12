Analysts Set Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) PT at $85.00

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SSLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of SSLLF stock opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $99.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

