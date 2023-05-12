Analyzing First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -157.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plymouth Industrial REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Risk and Volatility

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 1 0 5 0 2.67 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 3 2 0 2.40

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Industrial Realty Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $58.13, indicating a potential upside of 8.85%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.97%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $539.93 million 13.08 $359.13 million $2.86 18.67 Plymouth Industrial REIT $190.13 million 4.79 -$16.89 million ($0.57) -37.12

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 67.19% 15.28% 7.80% Plymouth Industrial REIT -8.30% -3.39% -1.04%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.