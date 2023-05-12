Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in AON were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,180,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $335.22 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $316.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

Several analysts have commented on AON shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

