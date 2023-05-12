Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ APVO opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.20.

Get Aptevo Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 122.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.