Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,274,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $803,590,000 after acquiring an additional 98,189 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,609,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,366,000 after acquiring an additional 241,729 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,706,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,191,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,816,000 after purchasing an additional 44,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $776,739.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,066,523.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,979 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Stock Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $94.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.29.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Further Reading

