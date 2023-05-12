Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in April

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Stock Performance

Shares of ACKAY opened at $24.95 on Friday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Arçelik AS engages in the production, distribution, sales and marketing of consumer durable goods, and consumer electronics. It operates through the following segments: White Goods, Consumer Electronics and Other. The White Goods segment comprises of washing machines, dryers, dish washers, refrigerators, ovens, and cookers.

