Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after buying an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 65.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after buying an additional 593,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $761,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $761,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,697,525.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,489 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,373. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $77.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Further Reading

