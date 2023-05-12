Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17,084 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 538.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 15,406 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $1,183,026.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,454.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,489 shares of company stock valued at $17,956,373. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.55. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $77.34.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.